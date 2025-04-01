Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GENESYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GENESYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Defense Appropriations"
GNSS Insider Trading Activity
GNSS insiders have traded $GNSS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GNSS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. AWM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $367,716.
- RICHARD HOE III OSGOOD purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $264,000
- WILLIAM H DODD purchased 16,327 shares for an estimated $43,266
GNSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of GNSS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MANATUCK HILL PARTNERS, LLC removed 364,609 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $947,983
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 294,527 shares (-36.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $765,770
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 252,280 shares (+223.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $655,928
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 194,669 shares (+251.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $506,139
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 133,863 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $348,043
- DIAMETRIC CAPITAL, LP removed 112,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,435
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 100,000 shares (-1.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,000
