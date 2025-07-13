Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal funding for shipbuilding programs and other company priorities in the House and Senate FY26 Department of Defense Appropriations Act

Authorization of shipbuilding programs and other company priorities in the House and Senate FY26 National Defense Authorization Act"

GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GD Insider Trading Activity

GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 219,155 shares for an estimated $61,385,620 .

. GREGORY S GALLOPOULOS (Senior VP, Gen. Counsel, Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,230 shares for an estimated $12,000,230 .

. MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 833 institutional investors add shares of GD stock to their portfolio, and 785 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

TD Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/30/2025

GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $290.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Deuschle from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $342.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Cowen set a target price of $300.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $279.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Kristine Liwag from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $300.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gautam Khanna from TD Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Jason Gursky from Citigroup set a target price of $330.0 on 04/10/2025

on 04/10/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $236.0 on 04/08/2025

