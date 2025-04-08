Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968 Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act for Fiscal Year 2025 Various actions associated with proposed defense appropriations Fiscal Year 2025 spend plan"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

GD Insider Trading Activity

GD insiders have traded $GD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHEBE N NOVAKOVIC (Chairman and CEO) sold 32,695 shares for an estimated $8,614,609

MARGUERITE AMY GILLILAND (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,562 shares for an estimated $7,499,901 .

. CHRISTOPHER J BRADY (Vice President) sold 5,540 shares for an estimated $1,556,252

LAURA J SCHUMACHER sold 1,796 shares for an estimated $459,204

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 724 institutional investors add shares of GD stock to their portfolio, and 837 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

GD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Seaport Global issued a "Negative" rating on 10/11/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for GD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $GD forecast page.

GD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $315.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $315.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $261.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $285.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $345.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Michael Eisen from RBC Capital set a target price of $330.0 on 10/24/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.