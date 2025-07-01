Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GENASYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GENASYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Defense Appropriations"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
GNSS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of GNSS stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 520,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,180,972
- INTEGRITY WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 322,373 shares (+4.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $731,786
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 297,433 shares (+862.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $675,172
- EVERNEST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 294,267 shares (+1548.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $667,986
- FI3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC added 290,346 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $659,085
- FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC added 238,114 shares (+87.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $540,518
- MARINER, LLC added 135,239 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $306,992
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.