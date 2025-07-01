Lobbying Update: $30,000 of GENASYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of GENASYS (FORMERLY LRAD CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Defense Appropriations"

GNSS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of GNSS stock to their portfolio, and 26 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

