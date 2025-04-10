Lobbying Update: $30,000 of FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Track and report on the developments and roll out of the Drought Contingency Plan (DCP) on the Colorado River, including P.L.116-14. Track and report on the development of the Post-2026 Operating Guidelines on the Colorado River.

Track and report on the development of the upcoming Farm Bill.

Track and report on the implementation of FY2024 appropriations measures that are pertinent to water management. Track and report on the FY2025 and FY 2026 appropriations and budget process. Track and report on developments regarding the federal assistance pause directive.

Track and report on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (Public Law 117-58). Track and report on the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act (Public Law 117-169). Track and report on the implementation of the Build America, Buy America Act (Public Law 117-58) and the Office of Management and Budgets Initial Implementation Guidance M-22-11. Track and report on the implementations of the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-227). Track and report on Build America, Buy America Act (Public Law 117-58) waivers.

Track and report on proposed revisions to categorical exclusions under the National Environment Policy Act. Track and report on the Council on Environmental Quality rulemaking regarding National Environmental Policy Act regulations."

FCX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FCX stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.

on 02/25. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

FCX Insider Trading Activity

FCX insiders have traded $FCX stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FCX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAREE E. ROBERTSON (EVP & CFO) sold 13,000 shares for an estimated $583,878

FCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 661 institutional investors add shares of FCX stock to their portfolio, and 741 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FCX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FCX in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/06/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

