Lobbying Update: $30,000 of EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Tax, trade, and regulatory matters impacting the oil and gas sector.
XOM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $XOM stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE EMILY RANDALL sold up to $15,000 on 01/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN purchased up to $15,000 on 12/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ sold up to $15,000 on 11/08.
XOM Insider Trading Activity
XOM insiders have traded $XOM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XOM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARRIN L TALLEY (VP - Corp Strategic Planning) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $468,300.
XOM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,810 institutional investors add shares of XOM stock to their portfolio, and 1,767 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 11,735,817 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,262,421,834
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 11,137,623 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,198,074,106
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 9,629,979 shares (-48.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,035,896,841
- FMR LLC removed 5,756,313 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $619,206,589
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 5,538,694 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $595,797,313
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 5,487,763 shares (-45.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $590,318,665
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 5,110,603 shares (+1524.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $549,747,564
XOM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XOM in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/19/2024
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/19/2024
