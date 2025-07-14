Lobbying Update: $30,000 of EQUIFAX lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of EQUIFAX lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Gathering information and insight on potential changes to requirements for use of E-Verify and other requirements for proof of work authorization"

EFX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EFX stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.

EFX Insider Trading Activity

EFX insiders have traded $EFX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK W BEGOR (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 44,321 shares for an estimated $11,284,981 .

. JAMIL FARSHCHI (EVP, CISO & CTO) sold 18,911 shares for an estimated $4,693,331

JOHN W JR GAMBLE (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,500 shares for an estimated $1,366,285 .

. LISA M NELSON (EVP, President International) sold 552 shares for an estimated $136,995

EFX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 344 institutional investors add shares of EFX stock to their portfolio, and 344 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EFX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EFX in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/20/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/18/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/10/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/22/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/21/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/07/2025

EFX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EFX recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $EFX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $295.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Griffin from BMO Capital set a target price of $280.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Jason Haas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $310.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Heather Balsky from B of A Securities set a target price of $285.0 on 06/23/2025

on 06/23/2025 Mayank Tandon from Needham set a target price of $295.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital set a target price of $300.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Shlomo Rosenbaum from Stifel set a target price of $295.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Toni Kaplan from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $305.0 on 06/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.