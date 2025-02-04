Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ENVIRI CORPORATION (FORMERLY HARSCO CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ENVIRI CORPORATION (FORMERLY HARSCO CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Build awareness of bus and rail safety products produced by Harsco Rail. Appropriations."
NVRI Insider Trading Activity
NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763
- TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 35,299 shares for an estimated $246,937 and 0 sales.
NVRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARISTOTLE CAPITAL BOSTON, LLC removed 2,394,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,755,283
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,340,000
- MILL ROAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 983,272 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,167,032
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 827,900 shares (-40.7%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,560,486
- MORGAN STANLEY added 766,640 shares (+64.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,927,057
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 470,905 shares (-93.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,869,157
- SEI INVESTMENTS CO removed 464,610 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,804,067
