Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ENVIRI CORPORATION (FORMERLY HARSCO CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ENVIRI CORPORATION (FORMERLY HARSCO CORPORATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Build awareness of bus and rail safety products produced by Harsco Rail. Appropriations."

NVRI Insider Trading Activity

NVRI insiders have traded $NVRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NVRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID C EVERITT sold 51,415 shares for an estimated $360,763

TOM GEORGE VADAKETH (SVP and CFO) has made 2 purchases buying 35,299 shares for an estimated $246,937 and 0 sales.

NVRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of NVRI stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

