Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"DOD Battery issues."

ENS Insider Trading Activity

ENS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 165,496 shares for an estimated $16,762,602 .

. HOWARD I HOFFEN sold 5,001 shares for an estimated $513,600

ENS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of ENS stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

