Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ENERSYS ENERGY PRODUCTS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"DOD Battery issues."
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
ENS Insider Trading Activity
ENS insiders have traded $ENS stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ENS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M SHAFFER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 165,496 shares for an estimated $16,762,602.
- HOWARD I HOFFEN sold 5,001 shares for an estimated $513,600
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
ENS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of ENS stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 404,204 shares (+3833.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,360,575
- HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP removed 380,000 shares (-57.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,123,400
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 270,726 shares (+47.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,023,204
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 236,660 shares (-4.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,874,483
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 196,817 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,191,795
- SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 180,694 shares (+87.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,701,546
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 158,617 shares (+113.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,660,969
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
