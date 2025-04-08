Lobbying Update: $30,000 of EBAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of EBAY INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor cybersecurity legislation Monitor privacy oversight issues Monitor issues relating to data breach legislation

Monitor taxation of digital goods Monitor issues relating to 1099 reporting

Competition in online and mobile services Efforts to prevent online sales of goods stolen by organized retail crime Monitor issues relating to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act

Monitor copyright oversight issues Monitor issues relating to first sale doctrine Monitor patent reform Monitor resale royalties for visual works Monitor online market information verification Shop Safe Act

Monitor issues relating to lowering trade barriers for small business Monitor issues relating to trade agreements Monitor country of origin labeling Monitor de minimis customs amounts

Monitor immigration reform

Monitor postal reform"

EBAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $EBAY stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/14.

EBAY Insider Trading Activity

EBAY insiders have traded $EBAY stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EBAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMIE IANNONE (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 67,500 shares for an estimated $4,335,576 .

. STEPHEN J PRIEST (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,765 shares for an estimated $2,734,584 .

. EDWARD O GARCIA (SVP, Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,019 shares for an estimated $1,764,546 .

. CORNELIUS BOONE (SVP, Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,947 shares for an estimated $525,506 .

. REBECCA SPENCER (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,732 shares for an estimated $112,822

EBAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 432 institutional investors add shares of EBAY stock to their portfolio, and 445 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EBAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EBAY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/27/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/03/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/15/2024

EBAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EBAY recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $EBAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $72.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Nathan Feather from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 01/09/2025

on 01/09/2025 Youssef Squali from Truist Financial set a target price of $62.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Nikhil Devnani from Bernstein set a target price of $70.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tom Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $67.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $72.0 on 10/23/2024

