Lobbying Update: $30,000 of DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Monitor and discuss general issues surrounding conventional and unconventional natural gas and liquids production, marketing, transport and well retirement.

H.R. 3982 - Methane Reduction and Economic Growth Act of 2023"

DEC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of DEC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DEC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DEC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

