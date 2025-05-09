Lobbying Update: $30,000 of DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor and discuss general issues surrounding conventional and unconventional natural gas and liquids production, marketing, transport and well retirement.
H.R. 3982 - Methane Reduction and Economic Growth Act of 2023"
DEC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of DEC stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 760,428 shares (+177.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,280,986
- UBS GROUP AG added 507,504 shares (+86.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,526,067
- WOODLINE PARTNERS LP added 373,447 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,273,909
- MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE removed 361,328 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,070,310
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 345,945 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,811,876
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 269,759 shares (+687.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,531,951
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 203,700 shares (+112.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,422,160
DEC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DEC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
