Lobbying Update: $30,000 of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to data centers"

DLR Insider Trading Activity

DLR insiders have traded $DLR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK R PATTERSON sold 175 shares for an estimated $30,887

DLR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 603 institutional investors add shares of DLR stock to their portfolio, and 513 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DLR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/27/2025

