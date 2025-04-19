Lobbying Update: $30,000 of DELTA AIR LINES lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of DELTA AIR LINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization issues; Passenger Facility Charge (PFC) Tax; Aviation Industry Financial Issues; Department of Transportation (DOT) Full Fare Advertising Rule; International Fair Competition Issues; Sustainable / Alternative Fuel; Department of Transportation (DOT) Airline Consumer Issues.

Issues related to aviation fuel taxes; Sustainable / alternative aviation fuel; Corporate Tax Reform; Infrastructure proposals; Tax incentives.

Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) / Renewable Identification Number (RINs); Energy Tax Issues; Sustainable Aviation Fuel."

DAL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/13.

DAL Insider Trading Activity

DAL insiders have traded $DAL stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD H BASTIAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 159,710 shares for an estimated $10,236,451 .

. GLEN W HAUENSTEIN (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $6,874,785 .

. RAHUL D SAMANT (EVP & Chief Info Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,593 shares for an estimated $5,449,717 .

. WILLIAM C CARROLL (SVP, Fin & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,930 shares for an estimated $1,859,790 .

. JOANNE D SMITH (EVP & Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,867 shares for an estimated $1,527,392 .

. STEVEN M SEAR (EVP - Global Sales & Distrib) sold 10,279 shares for an estimated $603,541

ALLISON C AUSBAND (EVP & Chief Cust Exper Officer) sold 7,510 shares for an estimated $470,306

DAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 550 institutional investors add shares of DAL stock to their portfolio, and 491 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DAL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAL in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 01/13/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 11/12/2024

DAL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DAL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $DAL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $64.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Michael Linenberg from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $82.0 on 01/13/2025

on 01/13/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

