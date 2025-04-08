Lobbying Update: $30,000 of DAVITA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of DAVITA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the application of the Medicare Secondary Payer Act to dialysis services."

DVA Insider Trading Activity

DVA insiders have traded $DVA stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 953,091 shares for an estimated $147,740,046.

DVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of DVA stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

