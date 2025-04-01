Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC (FKA CONSTELLATION ENERGY CONSERVATION) lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of CONSTELLATION ENERGY GENERATION LLC (FKA CONSTELLATION ENERGY CONSERVATION) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Energy policy

tax policy; 2025 Reconciliation package"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CEG Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CEG stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/12.

on 02/12. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 02/04.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

CEG Insider Trading Activity

CEG insiders have traded $CEG stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CEG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW N BAUER (SVP & Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $1,241,580.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CEG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 786 institutional investors add shares of CEG stock to their portfolio, and 514 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CEG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CEG in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/12/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

J.P. Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/17/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CEG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CEG forecast page.

CEG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CEG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $CEG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI set a target price of $258.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Paul Zimbardo from Jefferies set a target price of $234.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Paul Fremont from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $235.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $284.0 on 10/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.