Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

March 06, 2025 — 01:01 pm EST

March 06, 2025 — 01:01 pm EST

$30,000 of CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Gambling/horse racing/wire act"

CHDN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CHDN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHDN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CHDN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 206 institutional investors add shares of CHDN stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,310,459 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,998,694
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 713,891 shares (-37.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $95,333,004
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 624,465 shares (+51.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,391,056
  • BOSTON PARTNERS added 366,283 shares (+25.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,913,431
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 343,323 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,847,353
  • FMR LLC added 214,694 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,670,236
  • POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 213,311 shares (+97.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,485,550

Stocks mentioned

CHDN

