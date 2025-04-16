Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CHEGG INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of CHEGG INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to digital learning Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Reauthorization Issues related to section 127 and 529 H.R.8915 - Education and Workforce Freedom Act Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs in the Congressional Review Act (CRA)"
CHGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SYLEBRA CAPITAL LLC removed 2,175,856 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,503,128
- VOSS CAPITAL, LP added 1,785,003 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,873,854
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 1,302,151 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,096,463
- KNIGHTSBRIDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,276,420 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,055,036
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 1,212,854 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,952,694
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,072,960 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,727,465
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,042,136 shares (+247.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,677,838
CHGG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/14/2024
CHGG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHGG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHGG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.5 on 11/14/2024
- Mike Grondahl from Northland Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 10/22/2024
