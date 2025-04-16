Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CHEGG INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of CHEGG INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to digital learning Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Reauthorization Issues related to section 127 and 529 H.R.8915 - Education and Workforce Freedom Act Rule Concerning Recurring Subscriptions and Other Negative Option Programs in the Congressional Review Act (CRA)"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

CHGG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of CHGG stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

CHGG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CHGG in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 11/14/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for CHGG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CHGG forecast page.

CHGG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHGG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CHGG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1.5 on 11/14/2024

on 11/14/2024 Mike Grondahl from Northland Securities set a target price of $4.0 on 10/22/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.