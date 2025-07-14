Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Clean Air Issues"
You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.
CBT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of CBT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 799,603 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $66,478,993
- UBS GROUP AG removed 449,154 shares (-57.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,342,663
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 434,434 shares (+318.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,118,842
- INVESCO LTD. removed 245,223 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,387,840
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 227,356 shares (-41.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,902,377
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 201,552 shares (-2.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,757,033
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 174,921 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,542,931
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CBT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CBT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CBT forecast page.
CBT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/07/2025
- Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 02/21/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.