Lobbying Update: $30,000 of CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of CABOT CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Clean Air Issues"

CBT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of CBT stock to their portfolio, and 203 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CBT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CBT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Underweight" rating on 02/21/2025

CBT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CBT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CBT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $84.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joshua Spector from UBS set a target price of $83.0 on 04/07/2025

on 04/07/2025 Jeffrey Zekauskas from JP Morgan set a target price of $85.0 on 02/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

