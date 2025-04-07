Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BROWNSTEIN HYATT FARBER AND SCHRECK ON BEHALF OF ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BROWNSTEIN HYATT FARBER AND SCHRECK ON BEHALF OF ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"General issues related to cruise ship industry"

RCL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RCL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

RCL Insider Trading Activity

RCL insiders have traded $RCL stock on the open market 54 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 54 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARNE ALEXANDER WILHELMSEN has made 0 purchases and 26 sales selling 1,015,000 shares for an estimated $237,430,587 .

. JASON T LIBERTY (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 58,000 shares for an estimated $15,193,336 .

. RICHARD D FAIN has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,400 shares for an estimated $14,161,334 .

. MICHAEL W BAYLEY (Pres&CEO, Royal Caribbean Intl) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 49,134 shares for an estimated $12,876,586 .

. HARRI U KULOVAARA (EVP, Maritime) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,641 shares for an estimated $4,826,584 .

. NAFTALI HOLTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 17,000 shares for an estimated $4,447,528 .

. LAURA H BETHGE (President, Celebrity Cruises) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,992 shares for an estimated $3,925,752 .

. HENRY L PUJOL (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,723 shares for an estimated $1,401,812

RCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 482 institutional investors add shares of RCL stock to their portfolio, and 394 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RCL in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 03/25/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/30/2024

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

RCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RCL recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $RCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $250.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Champine from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $250.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 John Staszak from Argus Research set a target price of $280.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Financial set a target price of $272.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $250.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Lizzie Dove from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $245.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Ben Chaiken from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $224.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $245.0 on 10/30/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.