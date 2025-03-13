Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BRIDGEBIO PHARMA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the treatment of rare diseases.

BBIO Insider Trading Activity

BBIO insiders have traded $BBIO stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GENETIC DISORDER L.P. KKR has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,800,000 shares for an estimated $347,110,000 .

. GLOBAL INVESTORS LP VIKING sold 3,065,616 shares for an estimated $106,989,998

NEIL KUMAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 733,932 shares for an estimated $26,060,471 .

. BRIAN C STEPHENSON (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 84,804 shares for an estimated $2,992,985 .

. HANNAH VALANTINE sold 12,875 shares for an estimated $419,499

BBIO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of BBIO stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

