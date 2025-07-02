Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BLOCK INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BLOCK INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to artificial intelligence and digital assets, including bitcoin.

XYZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $XYZ stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24.

on 03/31 and 3 sales worth up to on 05/08, 04/11, 02/24. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 02/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/27.

XYZ Insider Trading Activity

XYZ insiders have traded $XYZ stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $XYZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

AMRITA AHUJA (CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,323 shares for an estimated $1,121,224 .

. OWEN BRITTON JENNINGS (Business Lead) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,730 shares for an estimated $1,064,103 .

. DHANANJAY PRASANNA (Technology + Engineering Lead) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,918 shares for an estimated $1,042,435 .

. BRIAN GRASSADONIA (Ecosystem Lead) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,658 shares for an estimated $645,001 .

. CHRYSTY ESPERANZA (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,492 shares for an estimated $547,419 .

. AJMERE DALE (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,369 shares for an estimated $265,753.

XYZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $XYZ in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/19/2025

XYZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $XYZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $XYZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Coad from Truist Financial set a target price of $61.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Adam Frisch from Evercore ISI set a target price of $75.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 John Davis from Raymond James set a target price of $79.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Darrin Peller from Wolfe Research set a target price of $75.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Stephen Biggar from Argus Research set a target price of $59.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $57.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $51.0 on 05/02/2025

