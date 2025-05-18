Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BENTLEY SYSTEMS lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BENTLEY SYSTEMS lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"IIJA reauthorization and appropriations."

BSY Insider Trading Activity

BSY insiders have traded $BSY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY S BENTLEY (Executive Chair & President) sold 53,968 shares for an estimated $2,214,803

BROCK BALLARD (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 12,363 shares for an estimated $557,269

KEITH A. BENTLEY sold 1,152 shares for an estimated $53,369

BSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of BSY stock to their portfolio, and 260 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

