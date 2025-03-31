Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BAXTER INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BAXTER INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Reimbursement, coding and coverage for inpatient and outpatient products.
AXTI Insider Trading Activity
AXTI insiders have traded $AXTI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AXTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MORRIS S YOUNG (CHAIRMAN AND CEO) purchased 30,000 shares for an estimated $40,929
AXTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 38 institutional investors add shares of AXTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 942,309 shares (-94.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,044,810
- OBERWEIS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/ removed 865,721 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,878,614
- PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC added 766,122 shares (+65.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,662,484
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 706,739 shares (-96.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,533,623
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 514,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,245,779
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 432,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,046,884
- UBS GROUP AG added 393,352 shares (+646.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $853,573
