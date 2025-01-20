Lobbying Update: $30,000 of BAXTER HEALTHCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of BAXTER HEALTHCARE CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Monitor issues affecting the medical device industry, including issues related to the supply chain and issues; monitor issues related to dialysis."
AXTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 32 institutional investors add shares of AXTI stock to their portfolio, and 47 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 514,785 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,245,779
- ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC removed 432,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,046,884
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 427,854 shares (-48.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,035,406
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 302,812 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $732,805
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 244,717 shares (-26.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $592,215
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 217,068 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $525,304
- WHITE PINE CAPITAL LLC added 208,625 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $504,872
