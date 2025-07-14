Lobbying Update: $30,000 of APPIAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of APPIAN CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to VA acquisition modernization (no specific legislation).

FY26 Milcon-VA appropriations. Issues related to VA IT and acquisition modernization."

APPN Insider Trading Activity

APPN insiders have traded $APPN stock on the open market 67 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 67 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP ABDIEL has made 0 purchases and 66 sales selling 3,239,738 shares for an estimated $100,823,424 .

. ALBERT G.W. III BIDDLE sold 990 shares for an estimated $32,877

APPN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of APPN stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APPN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $APPN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/09/2025

APPN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $APPN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $APPN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $34.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Enders from Citigroup set a target price of $41.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Sanjit Singh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $35.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Raimo Lenschow from Barclays set a target price of $33.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Nick Altmann from Scotiabank set a target price of $34.0 on 04/24/2025

