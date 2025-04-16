Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Corporate taxation Excise Taxes

FDA regulation"

MO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 979 institutional investors add shares of MO stock to their portfolio, and 764 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

MO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 11/01/2024

