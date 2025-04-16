Lobbying Update: $30,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of ALTRIA CLIENT SERVICES LLC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Corporate taxation Excise Taxes
FDA regulation"
MO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 979 institutional investors add shares of MO stock to their portfolio, and 764 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 4,833,506 shares (-3.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,744,028
- HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P removed 3,900,077 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,935,026
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 3,378,862 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $176,680,693
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 2,647,593 shares (-37.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,442,637
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,558,225 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $133,769,585
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,371,920 shares (+34.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $124,027,696
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 2,296,972 shares (+4.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $120,108,665
MO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025
MO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025
- Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025
- Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 11/06/2024
- Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 11/01/2024
