Lobbying Update: $30,000 of AIRBNB INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$30,000 of AIRBNB INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to housing finance."

ABNB Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ABNB stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

ABNB Insider Trading Activity

ABNB insiders have traded $ABNB stock on the open market 141 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 141 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH GEBBIA has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 2,388,218 shares for an estimated $311,993,807 .

. BRIAN CHESKY (CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 43 sales selling 915,615 shares for an estimated $133,094,959 .

. NATHAN BLECHARCZYK (Chief Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 378,471 shares for an estimated $57,147,076 .

. ELINOR MERTZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 79,086 shares for an estimated $11,298,230 .

. ARISTOTLE N BALOGH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 42,988 shares for an estimated $5,982,510 .

. DAVID C BERNSTEIN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $137,000

ABNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 532 institutional investors add shares of ABNB stock to their portfolio, and 529 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ABNB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABNB in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Underweight" rating on 04/16/2025

ABNB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABNB recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $ABNB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $133.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Deepak Mathivanan from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $101.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Stephen Ju from UBS set a target price of $143.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Tom White from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $131.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Mark Mahaney from Evercore ISI set a target price of $155.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 Eric Sheridan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $107.0 on 11/08/2024

on 11/08/2024 John Colantuoni from Jefferies set a target price of $135.0 on 10/22/2024

