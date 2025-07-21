Lobbying Update: $2,990,000 of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed

$2,990,000 of VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC AND VARIOUS SUBSIDIARIES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1 (P.L. 119-21): One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to spectrum, spectrum auction authority, corporate taxes, AI moratorium, and full expensing H. Con. Res. 14: Establishing the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034.; all provisions S. Con. Res. 7: An original concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025 and setting forth the appropriate budgetary levels for fiscal years 2026 through 2034.; all provisions General discussions related to the 119th Congress Budget Reconciliation

H.R. 46: Rural Broadband Window of Opportunity Act; all provisions H.R. 278: BROADBAND Leadership Act; all provisions H.R. 633: Take It Down Act; all provisions H.R. 651: Spectrum Pipeline Act of 2025; all provisions H.R. 791: Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act; provisions related to Internet Service Providers H.R. 1870: SPEED for BEAD Act; all provisions H.R. 2399: Rural Broadband Protection Act of 2025; all provisions H.R. 2449: FUTURE Networks Act; all provisions H.R. 2482: NTIA Reauthorization Act of 2025; all provisions H.R. 2794: NO FAKES Act of 2025; provisions related to Internet Service Providers H.R. 3562: DEFIANCE Act of 2025; provisions related to Internet Service Providers S. 98: Rural Broadband Protection Act of 2025; all provisions S. 146: Take It Down Act; all provisions S. 792: Government Spectrum Valuation Act; all provisions S. 836: The Children and Teens' Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0); all provisions S. 1367: NO FAKES Act of 2025; provisions related to Internet Service Providers S. 1748: Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) (not yet introduced); all provisions S. 1829 : STOP CSAM Act of 2025; all provisions S. 1837: DEFIANCE Act of 2025; provisions related to Internet Service Providers S. 1875: Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; all provisions H. J. Res. 33: Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to "Addressing the Homework Gap Through the E-Rate Program".; all provisions S. J. Res. 7: A joint resolution providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Federal Communications Commission relating to "Addressing the Homework Gap Through the E-Rate Program".; all provisions Advanced, Local Emergency Response Telecommunications (ALERT) Parity Act (not yet introduced); all provisions of the draft Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act (not yet introduced); all provisions of the draft FCC Merger Act (draft); all provisions of the draft Railroad Permit legislation (draft); all provisions of the draft Discussions related to Senate Commerce Committee Congressional Review Act (CRA) Resolution regarding Federal Communications Commissions Wi-Fi Hotspot Order Discussions related to Universal Service Fund Program reform and oversight; provisions regarding program contribution Discussions related to pole attachments Discussions related to FirstNet oversight, public safety communications, 4.9 GHz, and wireless emergency alerts Discussions related to rural broadband, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) regarding oversight and the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program Discussions related to broadband regulation Discussions related to network resiliency Discussions related to device unlocking Discussions related to data privacy protection and comprehensive federal privacy policy Discussions related to cyber security Discussions related to the Frontier Transaction and FCC Approval Discussions related to intellectual property and site blocking Discussions related to AI moratorium

H.R. 1 (P.L. 119-21): One Big Beautiful Bill Act; provisions related to tax depreciation; research and experimentation tax deductibility; corporate interest tax deductions; international tax provisions H.R. 574: ALIGN Act; all provisions H.R. 1347: AIMM Act; all provisions H.R. 1873: Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act; all provisions H.R. 1990: American Innovation and R&D Competitiveness Act of 2025; all provisions S. 187: ALIGN Act; all provisions S. 559: AIMM Act; all provisions S. 674: Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act; all provisions S. 1639: American Innovation and Jobs Act; all provisions Discussions related to 100% expensing bonus depreciation, research and experimentation costs, dividend taxation Discussions related to corporate income tax rate Discussions related to the taxation of spectrum licenses"

VZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $VZ stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

VZ Insider Trading Activity

VZ insiders have traded $VZ stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KYLE MALADY (EVP and Group CEO-VZ Business) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 107,175 shares for an estimated $4,461,186 .

. VANDANA VENKATESH (EVP-PubPol&ChiefLegalOfficer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $437,938.

VZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,485 institutional investors add shares of VZ stock to their portfolio, and 1,418 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VZ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

VZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VZ recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $VZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $43.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Funk from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $56.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $49.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $50.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 03/25/2025

