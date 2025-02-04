Lobbying Update: $2,980,000 of AMGEN INC lobbying was just disclosed

$2,980,000 of AMGEN INC lobbying was just disclosed, from Q3 of 2023, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to drug pricing reform -Changes to Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act -Awareness of implications to patients and research and development of Public law 117-1769 Inflation Reduction Act S. 113 Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2023 S.127 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Transparency Act HR 830/ S 1375 HELP Copays Act HR 485 Protecting Health Care for All Patients Act HR 1613 to amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to improve transparency and prevent the use of abusive spread pricing and related practices in the Medicaid program R 2534 PROTECT 340B Act of 2023 HR 3561 the PATIENT Act S. 1542 DRUG Act S. 1967 PBM Act HR 3503 The NIH Clinical Trials Diversity Act Proposed rule: Medicaid Program; Misclassification of Drugs, Program Administration and Program Integrity Updates Under the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program HR 4818/ S. 2407 Treat and Reduce Obesity Act S. 2305 Biosimilar Red Tape Elimination Act S. 2129 Ensuring Access to Lower-Cost Medicines for Seniors Act Modernizing and Ensuring PBM Accountability Act (Finance Committee) S. 652 SAFE Step Act S 2474/ HR 5376 Share the Savings with Seniors Act S 2456 Protecting Seniors from High Drug Costs Act HR4881 To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to limit cost sharing for drugs under the Medicare program HR 3281 Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act HR 4822 Health Care Price Transparency Act of 2023 S 1339 Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act HR 2679 Pharmacy Benefits Manager Accountability Act HR 4507 Transparency in Coverage Act of 2023 HR 1352 Increasing Access to Biosimilars Act of 2023 HR 2880 Protecting Patients Against PBM Abuses Act Issues related to PAHPA reauthorization Issues related to cardiovascular disease awareness and treatment Issues related to Federal Trade Commission FDA issues Issues related to patient affordability issues, including copay cards, copay accumulators, copay maximizers, National Benefit Payment Parameters Biosimilars reimbursement issues, no specific bill Supply Chain Issues, no specific bill Issues related to 340B Issues related to pharmacy benefit managers

Issues related to corporate and international tax, including regarding Public Law 115-97, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Issues related to Puerto Rico Issues related to OECD negotiations on the taxation of global income HR 3938 Build it in America Act

S. 79/HR 1717 Interagency Patent Coordination and Improvement Act of 2023 S. 113 Prescription Pricing for the People Act of 2023 S.127 Pharmacy Benefit Transparency Act S. 150 Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act of 2023 S. 148 Stop STALLING Act S. 142 Preserve Access to Affordable Generics and Biosimilars Federal Trade Commission related issues, no specific bill S.2140 Patent Eligibility Restoration Act of 2023 S.2220/HR 4370 Promoting and Respecting Economically Vital American Innovation Leadership Act S.1128: A bill to establish special rules relating to information provided with respect to drug applications concerning method of use patents H.R. 3858/S.1834: A bill to prohibit the President from negotiating or concluding any withdrawal, suspension, waiver, or modification to the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights without explicit authorization from Congress. H.R. 3535 Advancing Americas Interests Act H.R. 5475 Prohibiting Adversarial Patents Act of 2023 Issues related to the Patent Act, no specific bill Issues related to March-In/Bayh Dole, WTO/TRIPS waiver, no specific bill Issues related to False Claims Act Issues related to FDA/PTO coordination Issues related to patent thickets/product hopping Issues related to obviousness/ double patenting"

