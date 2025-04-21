Lobbying Update: $2,940,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed

$2,940,000 of HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to classification of certain aerospace components for export licensing purposes Aircraft and helicopter cockpit and data voice recorders Helicopter terrain awareness warning systems Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Advanced and Urban Air Mobility (UAM/AAM) Department of Defense CyberSecurity FAR Changes Aviation safety related to Radar Altimeters and cockpit avionics and C-band spectrum interference and research and development Runway safety and mitigation technologies (Cockpit alerting systems) FY24 FAA Reauthorization Act

FY24 and FY25 Defense Appropriations FY24 Transportation Appropriations (THUD) FY24 Interior and Environment Appropriations: EPA budget related to Significant New Alternatives Program and Montreal Protocol FY24 State Department, Foreign Operations and Related Appropriations: State Department budget related to Montreal Protocol FY24 Department ofEnergy Funding related to Quantum Computing Funding related to Cybersecurity programs Funding related to Artificial Intelligence programs

Production Act Title III funding FY24 and FY25 National Defense Authorization Act FY24 and FY25 Defense Appropriations Department of Defense Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Issues regarding Buy American Act for the Department of Defense Issues related to US Army aviation and tracked combat vehicles Issues related to U.S. Air Force aviation fleet Issues related to U.S. Navy aviation fleet Issues related to navigation and guidance systems Issues related to rotary machines Issues related to hypersonics, directed energy, and phase change materials Issues related to critical rare earth elements Issues related to hydrogen fuel cells Issues related to FEDRAMP and Cloud Services Issues related to cybersecurity

Issues concerning Superfund site cleanups (no pending legislation) Issues concerning energy conservation, energy research and development, low global warming offerings, FIFRA registration, and programsadministered by the EPA Issues related to mobile air conditioning, biofuels, fuel efficient and electric vehicles, FGas regulation, various EPA rules,climate change, and energy efficiency Cafe/GHG emissions standards Issues concerning Methane monitoring and detection, EPA methane monitoring regulation Issues related to plastics recycling Issues related to the production of lithium salts, electrolytes for electric batteries, including joint ventures to promote U.S. production.

Issues related to Montreal Protocol Ratification

NDAA Sect 889, Prohibition of Telecommunications and Video Surveillance Equipment Issues related to: privacy legislation, 5G legislation, and AI legislation DOE Industrial Base and Semiconductor Supply Chain Issues Related to Software Bill of Materials Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative IT-Sector Coordinating Council

Issues related to FAA, FHA, and automotive technology programs Issues related to Corporate Average Fuel Economy and light duty vehicle greenhouse gas emissions Issues related to autonomous vehicles and advanced air mobility, including additional FAA certification personnel

Issues related to TCJA including R&D tax expensing Issues related to temporary expiring tax provisions Clean Energy tax issues

Issues related to energy efficiency in commercial and residential buildings, and advanced building controls Issues related to industrial technologies Issues related to carbon capture and sequestration technologies Issues related to nuclear energy Issues related to renewable energy (no pending legislation) Issues related to Smart Grid (no pending legislation) Issues related to natural gas Issues related to energy savings performance contracts Issues related to energy storage Issues relating to smart cities technologies Issues related to Hydrogen Issues related to biofuels, sustainable aviation fuels Issues related to energy storage Supply Chain Executive Order; DOE Industrial Base and Semiconductor Supply Chain

Issues related to Export/Import Bank General issues related to existing trade policies Miscellaneous Tariff Bills Issues related to Sec. 301 tariffs on imports from China Issues related to Sec. 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum imports Issues related to US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Issues related to US-EU Commercial Aircraft Subsidies Dispute Issues related to US-Brazil bilateral trade negotiation Issues related to hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) efforts/Environmental Issues related to the Export Control Reform Act of 2018 U.S. Department of Commerce Military End Use Rule U.S. Department of Commerce NPRM for Securing the Nations Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain Issues related to Emerging and Foundational Technologies and Relevant Rules Additional tech and data related EOs and rules Issues related to semiconductors, outbound investment, and export requirements United States Innovation and Competition Act (S. 1260)/Competes/CHIPS Act Issues related to tariffs

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

HON Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HON stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HON stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

HON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,110 institutional investors add shares of HON stock to their portfolio, and 1,158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

HON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Negative" rating on 01/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/03/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for HON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $HON forecast page.

HON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HON recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $HON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $240.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $247.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Joseph O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Andrew Obin from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 10/24/2024

