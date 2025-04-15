Lobbying Update: $292,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE lobbying was just disclosed

$292,000 of TENET HEALTHCARE lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Healthcare funding/reimbursement issues"

THC Insider Trading Activity

THC insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

J ROBERT KERREY has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 9,525 shares for an estimated $1,194,752 .

. LISA Y FOO (EVP, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $623,744 .

. CECIL D HANEY sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $310,650

THC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of THC stock to their portfolio, and 314 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $THC in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/29/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

THC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $THC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $THC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $178.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Gillmor from KeyBanc set a target price of $185.0 on 01/07/2025

on 01/07/2025 Jamie Perse from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $140.0 on 12/16/2024

on 12/16/2024 Justin Lake from Wolfe Research set a target price of $178.0 on 10/29/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.