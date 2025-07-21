Lobbying Update: $2,900,000 of VISA INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$2,900,000 of VISA INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues relating to payment network brand risk.

Issues relating to digital payments including the cost of acceptance, interchange fees, payment card security, data security, and cybersecurity. Issues relating to fraud & ID theft. Issues relating to digital transformation and payments innovations. Issues relating to the Credit Card Competition Act (not introduced as a bill) Issues relating to merchant category codes. Issues relating to privacy and data use. Issues relating to stablecoin regulation. Issues relating to S. 394, the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act and the Credit Card Competition Act (not introduced as a bill). Issue relating to H.R. 2392, the Stablecoin Transparency and Accountability for a Better Ledger Economy (STABLE) Act Issues relating to artificial intelligence.

Issues relating to cybersecurity. Issues relating to information sharing and cyber threats. Issues relating to S.1337, the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act

Issues relating to domestic and international tax rules in H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Issue relating to the extension of corporate tax provisions included in TCJA 2017 including corporate rate, R&D incentives and GILTI/FDII rate in H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Issues relating to the deductibility of corporate state and local taxes in H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Issues relating to general international trade & sanctions issues. Issues relating to electronic payment services with China, Costa Rica, Brazil, Mexico, Central Asia and India. Issues relating to USMCA enforcement. Issues relating to U.S. tariffs.

Issues relating to small business access to resources.

Issues relating to workforce development.

Issues relating to immigration."

V Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $V stock 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

V Insider Trading Activity

V insiders have traded $V stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $V stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL D FABARA (CHIEF RISK & CLIENT SVCS OFC) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 169,033 shares for an estimated $59,308,373 .

. RAJAT TANEJA (PRESIDENT, TECHNOLOGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $18,443,687 .

. RYAN MCINERNEY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 51,730 shares for an estimated $18,240,096 .

. TULLIER KELLY MAHON (VICE CHAIR, CHF PPL & CORP AFF) sold 33,741 shares for an estimated $11,801,528

JULIE B ROTTENBERG (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,147 shares for an estimated $1,764,348 .

. PETER M ANDRESKI (GBL CORP CONTROLLER, CAO) sold 2,332 shares for an estimated $815,314

V Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,811 institutional investors add shares of V stock to their portfolio, and 2,015 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

V Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $V in the last several months. We have seen 17 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 07/17/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/28/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Macquarie issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

V Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $V recently. We have seen 20 analysts offer price targets for $V in the last 6 months, with a median target of $394.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $410.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $397.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Rayna Kumar from Oppenheimer set a target price of $391.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Dan Dolev from Mizuho set a target price of $425.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $405.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Trevor Williams from Jefferies set a target price of $410.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler set a target price of $384.0 on 04/30/2025

