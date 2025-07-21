Lobbying Update: $290,000 of SUNRUN INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of SUNRUN INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Energy tax credit provisions in H.R.1, the One Big, Beautiful Bill. Appropriations for distributed energy balance of system / soft cost reductions, including interconnection processes.
RUN Insider Trading Activity
RUN insiders have traded $RUN stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD HARRIS FENSTER has made 2 purchases buying 200,000 shares for an estimated $1,564,100 and 0 sales.
- LYNN MICHELLE JURICH has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 57,793 shares for an estimated $505,768.
- MARY POWELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 55,731 shares for an estimated $426,364.
- DANNY ABAJIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,216 shares for an estimated $260,755.
- PAUL S. DICKSON (Pres. & Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 32,510 shares for an estimated $254,849.
- JEANNA STEELE (Chief Legal & People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 17,958 shares for an estimated $137,325.
- MARIA BARAK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,717 shares for an estimated $29,049.
RUN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of RUN stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 11,024,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,604,542
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 10,399,126 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,938,878
- PGGM INVESTMENTS added 5,325,332 shares (+316.6%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $43,561,215
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,513,688 shares (+209.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,590,211
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 3,320,895 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,460,444
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,179,537 shares (+596.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,772,086
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 2,014,240 shares (-40.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,803,446
RUN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RUN in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/15/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/25/2025
- GLJ Research issued a "Sell" rating on 06/17/2025
- Mizuho issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/02/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/30/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Underperform" rating on 05/22/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 05/19/2025
RUN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RUN recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $RUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $16.0 on 07/15/2025
- Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho set a target price of $21.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $11.0 on 07/09/2025
- Michael Blum from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 06/25/2025
- Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $5.0 on 06/18/2025
- Gordon Johnson from GLJ Research set a target price of $0.01 on 06/17/2025
- Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $6.0 on 06/17/2025
