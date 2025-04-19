Lobbying Update: $290,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Congressional oversight of Medicare Advantage and prior authorization misuses.
Commercial coverage decisions impacting biomarker testing in mental health."
MYGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,895,794 shares (+229.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,701,335
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 2,189,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,019,429
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 850,000 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,653,500
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 831,315 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,397,328
- STATE STREET CORP added 822,263 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,273,225
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 715,107 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,804,116
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 711,985 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,761,314
MYGN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
MYGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025
- Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024
