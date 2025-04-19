Lobbying Update: $290,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of MYRIAD GENETICS INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Congressional oversight of Medicare Advantage and prior authorization misuses.

Commercial coverage decisions impacting biomarker testing in mental health."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

MYGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 128 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MYGN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYGN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for MYGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYGN forecast page.

MYGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.75.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.