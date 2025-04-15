Lobbying Update: $290,000 of KELLOGG BROWN AND ROOT (KBR) lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of KELLOGG BROWN AND ROOT (KBR) lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"HR-9026 CJS FY25 Appropriations, S.4795 CJS FY25 Appropriations, HR-8774 FY25 Defense Appropriations, S.4921 FY25 Defense Appropriations, HR-10545 FY25 Continuing Resolution, HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution, FY26 NDAA (No bills have been introduced as of this date), FY26 CJS and Defense Appropriations (The President's Budget has not been submitted as of this date) - Specifically: NASA/NOAA - NASA Goddard, OSAM, LANDSAT, and OEMS budgets Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization - O&M, RDT&E, Procurement accounts, and Global Household Goods Contract National Science Foundation - U.S. Antarctica Program

HR-8774 FY25 Defense Appropriations, S.4921 FY25 Defense Appropriations, HR-10545 FY25 Continuing Resolution, HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution, FY26 NDAA (No bills have been introduced as of this date), FY26 Defense Appropriations (The President's Budget has not been submitted as of this date) - Specifically: Department of Defense Appropriations and Authorization - O&M, RDT&E, Procurement accounts, and Global Household Goods Contract

HR-9026 CJS FY25 Appropriations, S.4795 CJS FY25 Appropriations, HR-10545 FY25 Continuing Resolution, HR-1968 FY25 Continuing Resolution, FY26 CJS Appropriations (The President's Budget has not been submitted as of this date) - Specifically: NASA/NOAA - NASA Goddard, OSAM, LANDSAT, and OEMS budgets National Science Foundation - U.S. Antarctica Program"

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

KBR Insider Trading Activity

KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 201 institutional investors add shares of KBR stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

KBR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KBR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/22/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for KBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KBR forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.