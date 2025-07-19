Lobbying Update: $290,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of IRON MOUNTAIN INCORPORATED lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Policy and General Government appropriations related to federal data and information management.

Data privacy and security legislation related to consumer rights and consumer breach notifications.

General monitoring of issues related to federal data centers, digitization and records management.

Issues related to federal records, data centers, digitization and general government operations.

Issues related to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, federal data centers and electronic waste.

Issues related to the Department of Defense operations, including data and information management, digitization, and Defense Health in the National Defense Authorization Act and Defense appropriations bills.

Tax issues related to Real Estate Investment Trusts, including increasing the allowable Taxable REIT Subsidiary assets."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

IRM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IRM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

IRM Insider Trading Activity

IRM insiders have traded $IRM stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM L MEANEY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 518,177 shares for an estimated $49,019,136 .

. GREG W MCINTOSH (EVP, CCO & GM, Global RM) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,732 shares for an estimated $2,540,853 .

. MARK KIDD (EVP, GM Data Centers & ALM) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $612,120

DANIEL BORGES (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 6,433 shares for an estimated $597,239

MITHU BHARGAVA (EVP, GM Digital Business Unit) sold 1,738 shares for an estimated $161,355

WALTER C RAKOWICH sold 900 shares for an estimated $89,973

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

IRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 421 institutional investors add shares of IRM stock to their portfolio, and 526 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

IRM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IRM in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/27/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/18/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for IRM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IRM forecast page.

IRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $121.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brendan Lynch from Barclays set a target price of $121.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Securities set a target price of $95.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Andrew Steinerman from JP Morgan set a target price of $121.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $125.0 on 02/04/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.