Lobbying Update: $290,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of HERSHEY COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Labeling, nutrition issues, including sodium, additives and ingredients; no bill number Support for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) funding and opposition to changes in benefits administration (HR 1), including opposition to Healthy SNAP Act (S.561/H.R.479) FY26 Ag-FDA Appropriations: SNAP restrictions, Food Ingredients, Sodium

Sugar reform: Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2024 (H.R. 8467), H.R.1

Support for corporate tax issues including GILTI and FDII and changes to the corporate income tax rate in HR 1

Cocoa supply chain and related trade matters; no bill number Tariffs, including exempting cocoa (no bill number) USMCA"

HSY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HSY stock 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

HSY Insider Trading Activity

HSY insiders have traded $HSY stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HSY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELE BUCK (Chairman, President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,500 shares for an estimated $8,394,318 .

. ROBERT MALCOLM sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $907,267

JAMES TUROFF (SVP, GC & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,900 shares for an estimated $651,040 .

. STEVEN E VOSKUIL (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $540,000

ROHIT GROVER (President, International) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,666 shares for an estimated $453,220 .

. JENNIFER MCCALMAN (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,252 shares for an estimated $194,169.

HSY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 646 institutional investors add shares of HSY stock to their portfolio, and 587 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HSY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HSY in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 01/21/2025

HSY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HSY recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $HSY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $161.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $155.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Brian Holland from DA Davidson set a target price of $163.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $170.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $175.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $177.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $165.0 on 04/15/2025

