Lobbying Update: $290,000 of FIRSTENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of FIRSTENERGY CORP lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1, The One Big Beautiful Bill Act; H.R. 2872, the RESILIENCE Act of 2025; S. 448, the CIRCUIT Act; H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022; Resiliency issues generally; Distribution transformer issues generally; Transmission and distribution issues generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation; Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation.

Issues Related to Beyond Visual Line of Sight rulemaking; Issues related to Section 2209 rulemaking; Supply chain issues generally.

SEC 89 FR 21668 Securities and Exchange Commission ESG rule.

S. 1337, Cybersecurity Information Sharing Extension Act; S. 1875, Streamlining Federal Cybersecurity Regulations Act of 2025; Counter-UAS legislation; Cyber incident reporting generally; Cyber regulatory harmonization generally;

Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act; H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025; H.R. 10445, the Further Continuing Appropriations and Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act; Energy R&D funding; LIHEAP Issues generally.

H.R. 471/S. 1462 - the Fix Our Forest Act; EPA regulations generally; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Rights-of-way; Categorical exclusions; Siting and permitting generally; National Environmental Policy Act; Clean Water Act generally; Endangered Species Act generally; Power demand generally; National Historic Preservation Act generally; Water Resources Development Act generally; Clean Air Act generally.

Pole attachment issues generally; 6GHz issues generally.

H.R. 3616, Reliable Power Act; H.R. 1047, Grid Power Act; H.R. 3632, Power Plant Reliability Act; H.R. 3638, Electric Supply Chain Act; H.R. 3157, State Energy Accountability Act; H.R. 3628, State Planning for Reliability and Affordability Act; H.R. 3015, National Coal Council Reestablishment Act; Power reliability issues generally; Transmission issues generally; Artificial intelligence issues generally; Load growth, reliability, and resource adequacy generally; Data center issues generally; Energy security issues generally; Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Issues related to energy sector impacts from tariff policies; Distribution transformers; Draft legislation on transmission; Draft legislation on permitting reform Electric grid/energy infrastructure cybersecurity issues generally."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

FE Insider Trading Activity

FE insiders have traded $FE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JON TAYLOR K. (SVP, CFO and Strategy) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $516,360

JASON LISOWSKI (VP, Controller & CAO) sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $503,651

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 396 institutional investors add shares of FE stock to their portfolio, and 350 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FE in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Evercore ISI Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/28/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/25/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FE forecast page.

FE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FE recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $FE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $46.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $44.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $47.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Durgesh Chopra from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $47.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Andrew Weisel from Scotiabank set a target price of $46.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from B of A Securities set a target price of $45.0 on 04/23/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.