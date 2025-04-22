Lobbying Update: $290,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed

$290,000 of AECOM lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"FY 2025 Appropriations for Defense, Military Construction, Transportation HUD, Interior-EPA, Energy and Water, Homeland Security, and State, Foreign Operations. Funding, programs and projects pertaining to transportation and infrastructure investment, including funding for public transportation, rail and water, environmental programs and FEMA. Program requirements for the Department of State related to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Provisions related to PFAS remediation and treatment, harmful algal bloom mitigation, and digital applications for NEPA environmental reviews and public engagement. Supplemental appropriations related to Ukraine and domestic disaster assistance. Funding for State Department infrastructure programs.

Funding, programs and projects pertaining to transportation and infrastructure investment, including funding for aviation, highways, public transportation and rail. Legislation to support digital applications for NEPA environmental reviews and public engagement for the Federal Highway Administration, including HR 4621, Interactive Federal Review Act (H.R.4621/S.2319). Issues related to the digital delivery of 3D models of infrastructure project designs.

Funding for FEMA and Disaster Relief efforts, including pre-disaster mitigation grants and Stafford Act policy. Supplemental appropriations for domestic disaster assistance.

Implementation of renewable energy, energy efficiency, hydrogen and decarbonization programs and projects from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act. Inflation Reduction Act tax credits.

Appropriations for Defense and Military Construction for Fiscal Year 2025 - issues related to and digital applications for NEPA environmental reviews and public engagement to improve permitting and expedite projects. Funding and policy to support innovative PFAS remediation and treatment technologies. Issues related to international consulting.

Funding and policy for water resource investments. Appropriations to support Water Resources Development Act programs and projects. US Army Corps WIFIA program eligibility. US Army Corps Contracting issues. Investments and policy related to implementation of digital technologies in administration of environmental reviews and permitting. Funding and policy related to harmful algal bloom clean up.

Funding and policy related to EPA remediation programs. Funding for General Services Administration environmental remediation projects.

Issues related to federal facilities."

ACM Insider Trading Activity

ACM insiders have traded $ACM stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAURAV KAPOOR (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (PAO)) sold 42,400 shares for an estimated $4,890,416

DAVID Y. GAN (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,898 shares for an estimated $2,319,780.

ACM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 272 institutional investors add shares of ACM stock to their portfolio, and 217 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

