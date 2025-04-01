Lobbying Update: $28,863 of HNI CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$28,863 of HNI CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Federal procurement policy relating to office furniture, specifically DoD procurement of office furniture from Federal Prison Industries. Lobbied to prevent changes to market threshold requirements relating to these products.

Shared information regarding HNI's product portfolio and manufacturing footprint. Broadly shared information on how tariffs may impact our operations.

Broadly discussed New Source Performance Standards for wood heaters and related rulemaking timeline.

Lobbied in support of retaining the Biomass Tax Credit, a piece of the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Tax Credit. Lobbied in support of IRS REG-118264-23, specifically on clarity on thermal efficiencies and on the PIN requirement."

HNI Insider Trading Activity

HNI insiders have traded $HNI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HNI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT P BERGER (EVP, HNI Corp) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,654 shares for an estimated $1,302,282 .

. BRIAN SCOTT SMITH (President, Hearth & Home Tech) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,007 shares for an estimated $257,695 .

. LARRY B PORCELLATO sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $113,910

HNI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of HNI stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

PACER ADVISORS, INC. added 1,374,881 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,252,755

FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 349,987 shares (-16.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,628,845

BLACKROCK, INC. added 210,449 shares (+2.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,600,316

MORGAN STANLEY removed 197,282 shares (-23.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,937,094

CERITY PARTNERS LLC added 176,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,895,342

NORGES BANK removed 167,867 shares (-54.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,455,460

INVESCO LTD. added 157,579 shares (+35.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,937,254

