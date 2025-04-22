Lobbying Update: $287,672 of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed

$287,672 of GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC. lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"1. Tax Extenders and The Middle-Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Acts - re-introduced in 118th Congress - H.R.2760. 2. H.R. 1 of 2017 - The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - and The Tax Extenders - to achieve parity between the Mortgage Insurance Deduction and Second Lien Mortgages.

Basel 3 Endgame.

1. Tax Extenders and The Middle-Class Mortgage Insurance Premium Acts - re-introduced in 118th Congress - H.R.2760. 2. H.R. 1 of 2017 - The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - and The Tax Extenders - to achieve parity between the Mortgage Insurance Deduction and Second Lien Mortgages. 3. Government-Sponsored Enterprise/Housing Finance Reform legislation. 4. Federal Housing Administration/Ginnie Mae Administrative Action and legislation. 5. FHFAs Enterprise Capital Framework and following amendments. 6. FHFAs New Products and Activities Rule for the GSEs (implemented April 2023). 7. FHFAs Equitable Housing Finance Plans for the GSEs. 8. Tracking financial services, specifically housing industry legislation and anything related to mortgage forbearance due to COVID - e.g. The CARES Act (enacted into law) (H.R. 748), The HEROES Act (H.R. 6800), The American Rescue Plan (H.R. 1319), Build Back Better - President Bidens infrastructure and tax proposals and any future federal assistance/relief directed to the COVID-19 Pandemic. 9. FHFAs pricing review and Loan Level Price Adjustment changes via FHFAs new Enterprise Pricing Framework. 10. FHA Premiums. 12. Overseeing the implementation of the P/A rule, product by product. 13. FHFA Credit Scoring Changes and Implementation. Issue: Housing Finance Reform - to increase the role of private capital, specifically Mortgage Insurance. Issue: Comprehensive (and/or piecemeal) Housing Finance Reform proposals Further Administrative Reforms for Treasury and the GSEs.

Insurance-related issues that arise affecting Mortgage Insurance."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

GNW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of GNW stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.