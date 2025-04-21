Lobbying Update: $2,810,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC AND ITS AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed

$2,810,000 of AT&T SERVICES INC AND ITS AFFILIATES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to the availability and appropriate uses of commercial spectrum, the integrity and security of commercial networks, broadband availability, pricing and permitting, universal service, privacy, telecommunications supply chain security, implementation of the Nationwide Broadband Public Safety Network operated by the First Responder Network Authority, legislation designed to streamline broadband infrastructure deployment and permit placement of wireless towers on federal property. S. 259 Foreign Adversary Communications Transparency (FACT) Act, issues related to foreign ownership interests S 323 PLAN for Broadband Act, all provisions HR 651 Spectrum Pipeline Act, all provisions S 866 Accelerating Broadband Permits Act, all provisions HR 1343 Federal Broadband Deployment Tracking Act, all provisions HR 1519 Public Safety Communications Act, all provisions HR 1541Wireless Broadband Competition and Efficient Deployment Act, all provisions HR 1870SPEED for BEAD Act, all provisions HR 1975 BEAD FEE Act, all provisions HR 2482NTIA Reauthorization Act, all provisions HR 2449 FUTURE Networks Act, all provisions S 1137/HR 2350Cellphone Jamming Reform Act, all provisions HR 2298Reducing Barriers for Broadband on Federal Lands Act, all provisions HR 2289Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act, all provisions HR 2171Spectrum Coordination Act, all provisions Draft, Provide Rigorous Oversight To Optimize Connectivity and Offset Latency Act, all provisions Draft, Reauthorization of Cybersecurity Information Act of 2015, provisions related to liability protections

S 187 ALIGN Act, all provisions S 674 Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, all provisions HR 1347AIMM Act, all provisions HR 1873Broadband Grant Tax Treatment Act, all provisions

Issues related to trade policy

Issues related to update of DMCA including proposals associated with site blocking HR 791 Foreign Anti-Digital Piracy Act, all provisions"

T Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $T stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $T stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

on 03/10. REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.

T Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,231 institutional investors add shares of T stock to their portfolio, and 1,119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

T Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $T in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/07/2025

Tigress Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/24/2024

T Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $T recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $T in the last 6 months, with a median target of $24.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ivan Feinseth from Tigress Financial set a target price of $32.0 on 02/04/2025

on 02/04/2025 Natthew Niknam from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $28.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Simon Flannery from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $19.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $22.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Gregory Williams from Williams Trading set a target price of $26.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer set a target price of $24.0 on 10/24/2024

