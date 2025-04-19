Lobbying Update: $2,800,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,800,000 of FEDEX CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Legislative monitoring of consumer privacy issues, vehicle data issues, and AI. H.R.1566 - REPAIR Act. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

Legislative monitoring of federal contracting issues. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

H.R.574/S.187 ALIGN Act Legislative monitoring for tax credits involving EVs, SAFs, and zero emission charging infrastructure. Corporate and international tax issues related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. H.R.1062 - Growing and Preserving Innovation in America Act of 2025. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

Legislative monitoring of U.S. Postal Service-related issues. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

Legislative monitoring of Open Skies Agreements. Legislative monitoring of general trade issues including customs modernization, GSP, MTB, IPEF, CBAM, and de minimis. Legislative monitoring around China PNTR. Foreign Pollution Fee Act of 2025. H.R.1840 Closing the De Minimis Loophole Act. H.R.805 End Chinas De Minimis Abuse Act. H.R.322 Import Security and Fairness Act. H.R.1504 China Trade Relations Act of 2025. H.R.694 Restoring Trade Fairness Act. S.206 Restoring Trade Fairness Act. H.R.407 Prevent Tariff Abuse Act. S.956 Customs Facilitation Act of 2025. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

H.R.1968- Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025. H. Con. Res. 14- A concurrent resolution setting forth the congressional budget for the United States Government for fiscal year 2025. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

Legislative monitoring on aviation security and aviation safety issues including all-cargo flight time and duty rules; ATC modernization; and Open Skies agreements. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

H.R.2424 - Modern, Clean, and Safe Trucks Act of 2025. H.R.2391 - Strengthening the Supply Chain Through Truck Drivers Incentives Act of 2025. H.R.1659 - Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act. H.R.2514 - Trucker Bathroom Access Act. S.711 - Transportation Freedom Act. H. J. Res. 87/S. J. Res.46 - Providing congressional disapproval under Chapter 8 of Title 5, of the EPA relating to California State Motor Vehicle; Waiver of Preemption. H. J. Res. 26 - Providing for congressional disapproval of the EPA rule relating to Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles-Phase 3. Legislative monitoring of AV bills, including vehicle data ownership and zero occupant vehicles. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

H.R.20/S.852 - Richard L. Trumka Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2025. H.R.1962/S.893 - Guaranteeing Overtime For Truckers Act. DOL Independent Contractor Rule. NLRB Joint Employer Rule. Package Delivery Parity Act Discussion Draft. Legislative monitoring of activity related to the Railway Labor Act (RLA). OSHA Walkaround Rule. S.844 Faster Labor Contracts Act. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders.

Legislative monitoring of H1b visas and critical worker immigration. General monitoring of administration policy and Executive Orders."

You can find more data on corporate lobbying on Quiver Quantitative.

FDX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDX stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 4 times. They made 4 purchases worth up to $60,000 on 04/08, 04/04, 04/03, 11/07 and 0 sales.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

FDX Insider Trading Activity

FDX insiders have traded $FDX stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK W SMITH (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 123,850 shares for an estimated $25,122,520 .

. JOHN ALAN SMITH (COO - US&CAN FEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,155 shares for an estimated $1,499,050 .

. GINA F. ADAMS (EVP GENL COUNSEL/SECTY) sold 4,770 shares for an estimated $1,153,624

SUSAN C SCHWAB sold 3,980 shares for an estimated $1,100,256

RICHARD W SMITH (COO INTL - CEO Airline FEC) sold 2,576 shares for an estimated $713,373

JOHN W DIETRICH (EVP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFF) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $273,980

AMY B LANE purchased 333 shares for an estimated $91,929

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 638 institutional investors add shares of FDX stock to their portfolio, and 817 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDX in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/24/2025

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/21/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 03/21/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 12/20/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDX forecast page.

FDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $FDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $328.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $354.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $221.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $337.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 David Vernon from Bernstein set a target price of $320.0 on 12/20/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.