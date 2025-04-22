Lobbying Update: $280,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$280,000 of STRYKER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Transitional Coverage for Emerging Technologies Stroke pathways Medicare extenders for EMS
Issues related to global supply chains for medical devices
Issues related to global supply chains Issues related to reprocessing Issues related to PPE Issues related to prevention of hospital-acquired pneumonia Issues related to rural EMS programs
Issues related to employment, training and workplace safety"
SYK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SYK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. sold up to $50,000 on 02/26.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 01/15 and 0 sales.
SYK Insider Trading Activity
SYK insiders have traded $SYK stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 19 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SYK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RONDA E STRYKER has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 431,392 shares for an estimated $163,488,058.
- KEVIN LOBO (Chair and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,313 shares for an estimated $21,131,479.
- ALLAN C. GOLSTON sold 2,458 shares for an estimated $941,586
- SPENCER S STILES (Group President) sold 514 shares for an estimated $201,056
SYK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 965 institutional investors add shares of SYK stock to their portfolio, and 822 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,716,746 shares (-17.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $618,114,397
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 813,090 shares (-2.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $292,753,054
- GREENLEAF TRUST removed 780,063 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $280,861,683
- FMR LLC added 727,850 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $262,062,392
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 640,072 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $230,457,923
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 595,061 shares (+52520.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $214,251,713
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 503,326 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,222,526
SYK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SYK in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/11/2024
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/31/2024
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/30/2024
SYK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SYK recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SYK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $415.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG set a target price of $403.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $422.0 on 03/04/2025
- David Toung from Argus Research set a target price of $450.0 on 02/03/2025
- Richard Newitter from Truist Financial set a target price of $409.0 on 12/18/2024
- Patrick Wood from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $445.0 on 12/02/2024
- Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup set a target price of $411.0 on 10/31/2024
- Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $420.0 on 10/30/2024
