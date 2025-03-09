Lobbying Update: $280,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES lobbying was just disclosed

$280,000 of SOUTHWEST AIRLINES lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"American Relief Act (H.R. 10545); Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Act for FY25 (H.R. 9028/S. 4796); Homeland Security Appropriations Act for FY25 (H.R. 8752); Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act for FY25 (H.R. 8773/S. 4928). Specific issues include: air traffic control operations, modernization, and staffing; aircraft operations, maintenance, and safety; airport access and infrastructure; commercial aviation taxes and fees; Airport and Airways Trust Fund; airline customer service and consumer protection, including family seating; passengers with disabilities; airlines rewards programs; aviation workforce staffing; airline fare and fee distribution and display; aircraft environment and noise issues; sustainable aviation fuels; aviation security, including crew, passenger, baggage and cargo screening; customs and passenger facilitation issues; cybersecurity; unmanned aircraft; and war risk insurance.

Credit Card Competition Act (S. 1838/ H.R. 3881); and credit card rewards and airline frequent flier programs.

LUV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LUV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/24 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/26.

LUV Insider Trading Activity

LUV insiders have traded $LUV stock on the open market 165 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 163 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LUV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RAKESH GANGWAL has made 163 purchases buying 2,894,096 shares for an estimated $85,770,040 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. ELLIOTT sold 1,203,920 shares for an estimated $35,912,933

LINDA B. RUTHERFORD (Chief Administration Officer) sold 3,849 shares for an estimated $132,386

LUV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 329 institutional investors add shares of LUV stock to their portfolio, and 434 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

