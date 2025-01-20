Lobbying Update: $280,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$280,000 of THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q4 of 2024, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Tax policy issues specifically including: the Historic Tax Credit, S.639/H.R.1785, Historic Tax Credit Growth and Opportunity Act of 2023; implementation of H.R.5376, Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (P.L.117-169); H.R.5882, To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the rehabilitation credit to allow such credit to be taken in one taxable year; R&D Expensing and bonus depreciation, H.R.7024, Tax Relief for American Families and Workers Act of 2024.

Environmental policies and regulations affecting paints, coatings, and related products including: Plastics, microplastics, biocides, climate, PFAS, BPA, and PCBTF/VOCs; Toxic Substances Control Act; Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA); EPAs DRAFT Risk Assessments of antimicrobial pesticide active ingredients related to preservation; Legislation encouraging the use of innovative materials in infrastructure projects; Implementation of H.R.3684, Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (P.L.117-58), Build America Buy America Government Procurement Programs; Environmental permitting process; US Army Corps of Engineers permitting issue; Superfund cleanup; Financial assurance requirements under CERCLA; CERCLA cleanups and settlements; Premanufacture Notices (PMNs); Recommended Retail Price (RRP); Architectural Coatings Rule for VOC; Fluropon Coil Coatings; Fluoropolymers, including the DOE FP study.

Discussions related to international trade policy issues specifically including Sec. 301 tariffs, supply chain, and Customs Modernization. Discussions related to U.S. manufacturing competitiveness. Discussions related to tariffs on resins.

Issues related to cybersecurity, privacy, and data security.

Issues related to energy efficiency.

Issues related to paint recycling and sustainability.

Monitoring general labor and workforce issues. Issues related to workforce training initiatives. Issues related to the East Coast and Gulf Coast port strike.

Discussions related to transportation and infrastructure funding including container crane manufacturing initiatives.

Issues related to fuel tank coding specifications. Discussions related to the National Defense Industrial Strategy. Issues related to anti-fouling coatings specifications."

SHW Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SHW stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 11/08 and 0 sales.

SHW Insider Trading Activity

SHW insiders have traded $SHW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SHW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN G MORIKIS (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,969 shares for an estimated $42,275,049 .

. MARY L GARCEAU (SVP - CLO and Secretary) sold 15,770 shares for an estimated $6,275,198

ALLEN J MISTYSYN (SVP - Finance & CFO) sold 14,520 shares for an estimated $5,326,371

JANE M. CRONIN (SVP - Enterprise Finance) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,481 shares for an estimated $5,323,377 .

. GREGORY P. SOFISH (SVP - Human Resources) sold 2,565 shares for an estimated $971,185

BRYAN J YOUNG (SVP - Corp Strategy & Devel.) sold 1,833 shares for an estimated $650,000

SHW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 728 institutional investors add shares of SHW stock to their portfolio, and 708 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

