Lobbying Update: $280,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$280,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Issues related to international and domestic tax provisions as applied to real estate investment trusts, including provisions considered in H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill

Issues pertaining to telecommunications towers and real estate - no specific legislation Issues related to global telecommunications policy- no specific legislation

Telecommunications infrastructure issues - no specific legislation Issues related to NTIA, including broadband funding programs Issues related to 5G and wireless communications deployment referencing the American Broadband Deployment Act, HR 3557, from the 118th Congress Issues related to the definition of eligible project costs -- no specific legislation

Issues pertaining to global trade - no specific legislation

Issues relating to corporate disclosure - no specific legislation"

AMT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

AMT Insider Trading Activity

AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,568 shares for an estimated $3,143,017 .

. PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963

SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680

AMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 828 institutional investors add shares of AMT stock to their portfolio, and 858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025

JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

AMT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $248.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $251.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Gregory Williams from TD Cowen set a target price of $241.0 on 04/30/2025

