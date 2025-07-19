Lobbying Update: $280,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$280,000 of AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.
This included lobbying on issues like:
"Issues related to international and domestic tax provisions as applied to real estate investment trusts, including provisions considered in H.R. 1, the One Big Beautiful Bill
Issues pertaining to telecommunications towers and real estate - no specific legislation Issues related to global telecommunications policy- no specific legislation
Telecommunications infrastructure issues - no specific legislation Issues related to NTIA, including broadband funding programs Issues related to 5G and wireless communications deployment referencing the American Broadband Deployment Act, HR 3557, from the 118th Congress Issues related to the definition of eligible project costs -- no specific legislation
Issues pertaining to global trade - no specific legislation
Issues relating to corporate disclosure - no specific legislation"
AMT Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AMT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS sold up to $15,000 on 04/03.
AMT Insider Trading Activity
AMT insiders have traded $AMT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RODNEY M SMITH (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,568 shares for an estimated $3,143,017.
- PAMELA D A REEVE sold 4,971 shares for an estimated $1,008,963
- SANJAY GOEL (EVP & President, Asia-Pacific) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $863,680
AMT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 828 institutional investors add shares of AMT stock to their portfolio, and 858 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,560,492 shares (+54.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $774,763,059
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 3,550,876 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $772,670,617
- AKRE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,914,221 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $634,134,489
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,309,627 shares (+39.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $502,574,835
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,885,501 shares (+16.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $410,285,017
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,752,691 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $381,385,561
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 1,691,378 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $373,828,365
AMT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMT in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/30/2025
- JMP Securities issued a "Market Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
AMT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMT recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $AMT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Batya Levi from UBS set a target price of $260.0 on 07/08/2025
- Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital set a target price of $250.0 on 05/01/2025
- Maher Yaghi from Scotiabank set a target price of $248.0 on 04/30/2025
- Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $240.0 on 04/30/2025
- Greg Miller from JMP Securities set a target price of $260.0 on 04/30/2025
- Ric Prentiss from Raymond James set a target price of $251.0 on 04/30/2025
- Gregory Williams from TD Cowen set a target price of $241.0 on 04/30/2025
