Lobbying Update: $2,790,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed

$2,790,000 of DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION lobbying was just disclosed, from Q1 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"H.R. 1968, Full Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, 2025 H.R. 8997, S 4927, Energy & Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations from the 118th Congress (specifically advanced nuclear, SMR, grid resiliency, and loan guarantee funding) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R.9027, S.4690, Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically funding for renewable gas, waste energy programs & U.S. forest service permitting staff) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R.8998, S. 4802, Department of the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically funding for national parks, national forests & support for permitting staff at U.S. Fish & Wildlife and BOEM) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R.8774, S. 4921 - Department of Defense Appropriations Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically funding for energy programs and base resiliency) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 9029, S. 4942 Departments of Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically funding for LIHEAP) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 8580, S. 4677, Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically to support VA hospital, storm hardening and resiliency efforts) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 9028, Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically to support pipeline safety funding and permitting) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 8773, S. 4928, Financial Services and General Government Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically disaster general business credit acceleration) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 8772, S. 4678, Legislative Branch Appropriations Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically for JTC and Congressional budget office scoring of Federal energy tax policy) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. H.R. 9026, S. 4795, Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies Act, 2025 from the 118th Congress (specifically for energy support for federal facilities) for inclusion in FY-25 Continuing Resolution or Omnibus Appropriations bills. Energy R&D funding - advanced nuclear, small modular reactors, domestic nuclear fuel production, and transmission infrastructure; LIHEAP Issues generally; Disaster supplemental funding general - storm recovery

Draft legislation on transmission - permitting reform; Artificial intelligence resource adequacy; Load growth; Data center issues; Energy security issues; Resiliency; Transmission and distribution issues; E.O. 14241 Coal Executive Order E.O. 14154 Unleashing American Energy E.O. 14156 Declaring a National Energy Emergency E.O. 14179 Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence E.O. 14213 Establishing the National Energy Dominance Council.

H.R. 471- the Fix Our Forest Act; Wildfires and other natural disasters; EPA regulations on Clean Air Act Section 111 d and b; Guidance on EPA regulations; Good Neighbor Rule; Coal combustion residuals; Effluent Limitation Guidelines; Draft legislation related to the Federal Permitting Improvement - rights-of-way and siting and permitting; National Environmental Policy Act - categorical exclusions; Clean Water Act; Endangered Species Act; Power demand resource adequacy; Clean Air Act;

P.L. 117-169 - Inflation Reduction Act Clean Energy Credits Implementation; Budget reconciliation to be introduced: issues including interest deductibility, 45U, 48E, 48Y, transferability; General business credit carryforwards generally (S. 5457 from 118th and HR 10380 from 118th)

Issues related to energy grid supply chain; Cyber and physical security draft legislation; Counter UAS legislation"

DUK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DUK stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales.

on 12/24, 11/25, 11/01 and 0 sales. REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

DUK Insider Trading Activity

DUK insiders have traded $DUK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DUK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT ALEXANDER GLENN (EVP & CEO DEF & Midwest) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,002 shares for an estimated $1,646,245 .

. JULIA S JANSON (EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,160,866

KODWO GHARTEY-TAGOE (EVP, CLO & Corp Sec) sold 9,007 shares for an estimated $1,054,719

LOUIS E. RENJEL (EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,270 shares for an estimated $587,560.

DUK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 986 institutional investors add shares of DUK stock to their portfolio, and 857 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DUK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DUK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

