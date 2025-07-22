Lobbying Update: $2,780,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$2,780,000 of SOUTHERN COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Budget reconciliation, generally; Energy R&D funding; Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) funding; FY2025 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bills, generally; Issues related to the Department of Government Efficiency, generally;

Climate change issues, generally; Environmental regulation, generally (Effluent Limitations Guidelines; Good Neighbor Ozone Transport; CAA Sec. 111 rulemaking)

S.J.Res. 4, tankless water heater CRA; H.J.Res. 20, tankless water heater CRA; DOE Distribution Transformer Rule; Grid enhancing technologies, generally; Issues related to FERCs transmission planning and cost allocation rule (Order 1920); Issues related to FERCs regional transmission organizations, generally; Issues related to deregulation, generally; DOE Loan Program Office issues, generally (1706); Issues related to Transmission legislation, generally; Issues related to Grid enhancing technologies, generally; Issues related to Natural gas infrastructure development, generally; Issues related to Energy infrastructure development, generally; Issues related to FERC nominations, generally; Issues related to S.2651, the SITE Act; Issues related to Building American Energy Security Act of 2023; Issues related to regional transmission organizations, generally; Issues related to deregulation generally; Issues related to interconnection, generally; Issues related to DOE Loan Program Office, generally; Issues related to wildfires, generally; H.R. 7624, Advancing Grid-Enhancing Technologies Act of 2024; H.R. 4476, PURPA Modernization Act of 2017; H.R. 1897, ESA Amendments of 2025; S.1449 RESTART Act; Issues related to HR 1, generally; Issues related to NEPA and permitting reform, generally; Issues related to Yucca Mountain used fuel repository; Issues related to used fuel management; Issues related to consent-based siting generally; Issues related to AP1000 technology generally; Issues related to Accident Tolerant Fuel program; Issues related to advanced nuclear technology; Issues related to DOE Advanced Reactor Development Program, generally; Issues related to small modular reactors (SMRs) in general; Issues related to natural gas stoves; Issues related to DOE energy efficiency standards for electric distribution transformers; DOE new nuclear R&D programs, generally; NRC fee issues, generally; Issues related to NRC nominees in general; Issues related to the NRC decision on Subsequent License Renewal; Issues related to Subsequent License Renewal, generally; Issues related to nuclear uprates, generally; Issues related to nuclear fuels; Issues related to HAELU fuel; Issues related to distribution transformers, generally; The ADVANCE Act, P.L. 118-67;

None.

Climate change issues, generally; Environmental regulation, generally; Clean Water Act, generally; Nationwide Permit Program, generally (Clean Water Act Section 404); NEPA Phase II Proposed Rule and NEPA issues, generally; ESA regulations, generally; Issues related to wildfires, generally;

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act issues; generally; Inflation Reduction Act Implementation, generally; One Big Beautiful Bill Acct, generally;

None.

Drone/UAV issues, generally;

None.

Middle-mile broadband infrastructure issues, generally; Spectrum issues, generally, including the FCC's 6 GHz spectrum proposal and Cruz-Thune spectrum pipeline bill; Pole attachment issues, generally;

None."

SO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

SO Insider Trading Activity

SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,343,172 .

. JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,172 shares for an estimated $1,174,214 .

. STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $100,811

SO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,063 institutional investors add shares of SO stock to their portfolio, and 838 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SO in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/13/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/05/2025

Keybanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/14/2025

SO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SO recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $95.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $102.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $91.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $98.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $78.0 on 05/14/2025

