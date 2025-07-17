Lobbying Update: $2,700,000 of ELI LILLY AND COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed

$2,700,000 of ELI LILLY AND COMPANY lobbying was just disclosed, from Q2 of 2025, in a new Lobbying Disclosure Act filing.

This included lobbying on issues like:

"Patient protection; Pharmaceutical supply chain issues and shortages; Drug pricing, coverage, value, access and quality; Transparency; Intellectual property; Health insurance accessibility; Implementation of the "Inflation Reduction Act" (HR.5376); Prescription drug approval; Policy matters related to Artificial Intelligence in health care; One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR.1)

Intellectual property; 340B Program; Medicare & Medicaid prescription drug reimbursement pricing, coverage and value; Implementation of the "Inflation Reduction Act" (HR.5376); CMS National Coverage Determination on Alzheimer's disease; One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR.1)

Multi-lateral threats to IP and the biopharmaceutical industry; Drug importation; Prescription drug value, access and quality

Pharmaceutical intellectual property issues

Implementation and extension of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; Domestic manufacturing tax incentives; Expensing of research and development costs; Global minimum tax; Pension and retirement benefit issues; round-tripping; One Big Beautiful Bill Act (HR.1)

Hospital discounts; 340B program; Prescription drug value, access, quality and compliance with Drug Quality and Safety Act

Issues related to intellectual property protection and market access within current trade negotiations. Canada IP; USMCA implementation; Mexico patent linkage; Special 301; Trade talks: US-Japan, US-China, US-EU, US-UK, US-India, and US-Brazil; US Tariffs"

LLY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LLY stock 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

LLY Insider Trading Activity

LLY insiders have traded $LLY stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENDOWMENT INC LILLY has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 534,452 shares for an estimated $474,544,560 .

. DANIEL SKOVRONSKY (EVP, CSO & Pres. LRL & LLY Imm) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $4,316,064 .

. DONALD A ZAKROWSKI (SVP, Finance, & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,534,650 .

. ILYA YUFFA (EVP & President, LLY Int'l) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $936,550

LLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,899 institutional investors add shares of LLY stock to their portfolio, and 1,617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LLY in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Reduce" rating on 04/28/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/09/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 04/08/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

LLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LLY recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $LLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1038.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Seamus Fernandez from Guggenheim set a target price of $942.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $1135.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Trung Huynh from UBS set a target price of $1050.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Rajesh Kumar from HSBC set a target price of $700.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Carter Gould from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $975.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $888.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Mohit Bansal from Wells Fargo set a target price of $1100.0 on 03/05/2025

